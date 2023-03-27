why Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.69

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] slipped around -0.65 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.81 at the close of the session, down -7.68%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Marathon Digital Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial ResultsThe Company recorded a net loss of $(686.7) million, or $(6.05) per share, during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $(37.1) million, or $(0.37) per share, in the prior-year period ended December 31, 2021.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock is now 128.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MARA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.30 and lowest of $7.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.74, which means current price is +138.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 35.40M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 28154282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $11.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MARA stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MARA shares from 34 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

How has MARA stock performed recently?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.25, while it was recorded at 8.15 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $395 million, or 37.50% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,968,955, which is approximately 2.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,620,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.33 million in MARA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $24.85 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 42.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 11,820,205 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 3,598,761 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 35,211,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,630,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,992,971 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,366,822 shares during the same period.