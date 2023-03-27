why Intel Corporation [INTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.53

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $29.81 during the day while it closed the day at $29.36. The company report on March 24, 2023 that Gordon Moore, Intel Co-Founder, Dies at 94.

Moore, who set the course for the future of the semiconductor industry, devoted his later years to philanthropy.

Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation announced today that company co-founder Gordon Moore has passed away at the age of 94.

Intel Corporation stock has also loss -1.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INTC stock has inclined by 9.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.60% and gained 11.09% year-on date.

The market cap for INTC stock reached $120.10 billion, with 4.14 billion shares outstanding and 4.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.82M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 55895841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $27.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29.50 to $28, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on INTC stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for INTC shares from 29 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

INTC stock trade performance evaluation

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.05, while it was recorded at 28.83 for the last single week of trading, and 30.72 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.31. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.86. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $60,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74,998 million, or 62.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 367,013,798, which is approximately 1.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 333,897,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.8 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.22 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,014 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 156,990,077 shares. Additionally, 1,478 investors decreased positions by around 126,858,034 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 2,270,592,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,554,440,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,852,506 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 7,831,974 shares during the same period.