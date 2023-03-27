why Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $91.73

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] price surged by 5.91 percent to reach at $4.71. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Activision Blizzard Releases Inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Look-Back.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Activision Blizzard today released its first annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Look-Back, which shares new and expanded data on diverse representation within the company’s employee population. The Look-Back also highlights how investing in DE&I across its people, business, and community has become an integral part of Activision Blizzard’s business. The Look-Back includes data through Dec 31, 2022, and can be viewed in full on the company’s blog.

“We’re working with teams globally to enact policies and behaviors that encourage diverse, equitable, and inclusive environments,” said Kristen Hines, Activision Blizzard’s Chief DE&I Officer. “These environments are where our people will thrive, be their most innovative, and make the best games. With strong foundations set in 2022, we now have the structure in place to further progress toward our ambitious goals.”.

A sum of 24500487 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.04M shares. Activision Blizzard Inc. shares reached a high of $85.72 and dropped to a low of $83.32 until finishing in the latest session at $84.39.

The one-year ATVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.0. The average equity rating for ATVI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $91.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

ATVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.05 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.03, while it was recorded at 80.36 for the last single week of trading, and 76.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Activision Blizzard Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.19. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 7.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.04. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $116,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

ATVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 11.77%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,094 million, or 83.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,897,641, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,308,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $4.45 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -12.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 695 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 71,297,320 shares. Additionally, 539 investors decreased positions by around 61,489,822 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 508,216,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 641,003,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,168,297 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,292,821 shares during the same period.