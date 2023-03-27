Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] is -44.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE: WAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.52%. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Western Alliance Bank Provides End of Week Update.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Western Alliance Bank, the primary subsidiary of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL), today issued the following statement reaffirming its financial strength.

Western Alliance remains in a strong position, with immediately available liquidity of over $20 billion as of March 16, 2023. The bank experienced elevated net deposit outflows on Monday, March 13, immediately following the announcement of the Signature Bank closure on March 12, concentrated primarily in our Technology & Innovation group. Since then, net outflows have fallen sharply, with deposit balance fluctuations returning to normalized levels in recent days, including significant inflows and new account openings.

Over the last 12 months, WAL stock dropped by -61.51%. The one-year Western Alliance Bancorporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.57. The average equity rating for WAL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.43 billion, with 107.80 million shares outstanding and 105.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, WAL stock reached a trading volume of 10383139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $74.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on WAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set at 7.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.76.

WAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, WAL shares dropped by -55.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.56 for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.81, while it was recorded at 31.80 for the last single week of trading, and 68.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Alliance Bancorporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.44.

Return on Total Capital for WAL is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.73. Additionally, WAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] managed to generate an average of $314,205 per employee.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,179 million, or 86.90% of WAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,092,749, which is approximately 1.939% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 6,617,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.71 million in WAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $210.23 million in WAL stock with ownership of nearly -27.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE:WAL] by around 12,114,360 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 9,414,742 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 74,657,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,186,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,195,000 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,428,753 shares during the same period.