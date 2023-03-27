Wells Fargo slashes price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] – find out why.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.72%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that J.P. Morgan Wealth Plan™ Named ‘Best Personal Finance Product’.

Wealth Plan recognized by FinTech Breakthrough Awards for helping people make smarter money decisions.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management’s Wealth Plan was named Best Personal Finance Product in the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The tool, launched in December of 2022, is available for free in the Chase Mobile app and on Chase.com.

Over the last 12 months, JPM stock dropped by -10.64%. The one-year JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.39. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $373.33 billion, with 2.96 billion shares outstanding and 2.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.94M shares, JPM stock reached a trading volume of 22293272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $156.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JPM shares from 126 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 476.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.92.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.78, while it was recorded at 127.32 for the last single week of trading, and 125.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $261,433 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 274,622,643, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 194,926,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.35 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.21 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,888 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 127,610,740 shares. Additionally, 1,544 investors decreased positions by around 70,766,111 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 1,894,594,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,092,971,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 367 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,055,520 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 13,090,354 shares during the same period.