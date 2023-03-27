Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is -12.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] loss -1.04% or -0.38 points to close at $36.23 with a heavy trading volume of 35192684 shares. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Wells Fargo Bank Increases Prime Rate to 8.00 Percent.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is increasing its prime rate to 8.00 percent from 7.75 percent, effective tomorrow, March 23, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005721/en/.

It opened the trading session at $36.00, the shares rose to $36.48 and dropped to $35.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WFC points out that the company has recorded -12.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.26M shares, WFC reached to a volume of 35192684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $52.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $49 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $46, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 98.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.05.

Trading performance analysis for WFC stock

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -21.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.89 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.36, while it was recorded at 37.20 for the last single week of trading, and 43.43 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.08. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 16.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.12. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $55,387 per employee.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 5.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $103,042 million, or 74.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 331,546,750, which is approximately 1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,783,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.67 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $6.52 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 984 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 151,679,413 shares. Additionally, 928 investors decreased positions by around 107,251,342 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 2,585,187,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,844,117,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,260,504 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 14,515,795 shares during the same period.