Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] price surged by 2.11 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on March 13, 2023 that ITAÚ UNIBANCO – MATERIAL FACT – PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved, at the meeting held on this date, the payment of interest on capital to stockholders, in the amount of R$0.262 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.2227 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune or exempt from such withholding, which will be made on August 31, 2023, as usually done by the Company, based on the final stockholding position recorded on March 23, 2023, with their shares traded ex-rights starting March 24, 2023.

For further information, please visit on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations as follows: Contact IR > IR Service.

A sum of 28189164 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.00M shares. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares reached a high of $4.43 and dropped to a low of $4.24 until finishing in the latest session at $4.37.

The one-year ITUB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.29. The average equity rating for ITUB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $5.40 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ITUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.75.

ITUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -13.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.60. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 432.40. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.71.

ITUB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 12.40%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,661 million, or 18.10% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 92,257,862, which is approximately -9.915% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 62,873,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.76 million in ITUB stocks shares; and PENDAL GROUP LTD, currently with $225.81 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 13.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 178,561,619 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 140,859,739 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 518,223,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 837,644,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,932,996 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 10,802,857 shares during the same period.