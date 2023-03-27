Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] moved up 2.97: Why It’s Important

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.97% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.89%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results; Provides 2023 Guidance.

Reduced debt by over $1.0 billion in 2022, improving financial strength and enhancing resilience through commodity cycles.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern Energy”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 and provided 2023 guidance.

Over the last 12 months, SWN stock dropped by -15.80%. The one-year Southwestern Energy Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.47. The average equity rating for SWN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.18 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.10M shares, SWN stock reached a trading volume of 23134661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $8.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SWN shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwestern Energy Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.20 and a Gross Margin at +52.13. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 86.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.62. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $1,653,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 10.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,510 million, or 84.30% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,543,599, which is approximately 2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,555,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.99 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $448.71 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 6.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 116,003,442 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 129,159,750 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 684,821,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 929,984,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,779,349 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 39,073,673 shares during the same period.