Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Is Currently 4.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] gained 4.43% or 0.16 points to close at $3.77 with a heavy trading volume of 22119115 shares. The company report on March 2, 2023 that SiriusXM to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on March 7, 2023, at 3:20 pm PT at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

It opened the trading session at $3.59, the shares rose to $3.78 and dropped to $3.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIRI points out that the company has recorded -35.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.79M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 22119115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on SIRI stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 7.55 to 7.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 66.56.

Trading performance analysis for SIRI stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +43.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 32.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $206,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 3.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $1,513 million, or 10.70% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,894,317, which is approximately 2.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,016,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.41 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $91.4 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -1.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 33,055,703 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 39,100,826 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 329,051,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,208,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,603,376 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,871,730 shares during the same period.