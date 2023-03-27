Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] Revenue clocked in at $327.30 million, down -90.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] price surged by 52.21 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Silvergate Capital Corporation Receives Non-Compliance Notice from NYSE Regarding 10-K Filing.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or “Company”) (NYSE:SI), the holding company for Silvergate Bank (“Bank”), today announced that on March 17, 2023 it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards given the Company failed to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Although Company management has been working diligently to complete required information for the Form 10-K, and a substantial part of such information has been completed, the Company needs additional time to complete tasks related to its Form 10-K and its independent registered public accounting firm requires more time to obtain further information from the Company and complete certain audit procedures.

The NYSE will monitor the status of the Company’s late filing and related public disclosures for up to a six-month period from its due date. If the Company fails to file its delayed filing and has any subsequent delayed filings within six months from the filing due date, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, allow the Company’s securities to trade for up to an additional six months depending on specific circumstances, as outlined in Section 802.01E of the Listed Company Manual. If the NYSE determines that an additional six-month trading period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence.

A sum of 140960900 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.85M shares. Silvergate Capital Corporation shares reached a high of $2.17 and dropped to a low of $1.10 until finishing in the latest session at $1.72.

The one-year SI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.0. The average equity rating for SI stock is currently 4.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 4.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. On March 02, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SI shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.29.

SI Stock Performance Analysis:

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.10. With this latest performance, SI shares dropped by -88.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.13 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.2710, while it was recorded at 1.4640 for the last single week of trading, and 48.1209 for the last 200 days.

SI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvergate Capital Corporation go to 33.80%.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53 million, or 79.90% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,999,083, which is approximately 3.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,950,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.07 million in SI stocks shares; and BLOCK.ONE, currently with $4.41 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 16,647,217 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 10,504,239 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 3,768,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,919,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,628,359 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,002,692 shares during the same period.