Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Stock trading around $73.96 per share: What’s Next?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] price plunged by -4.51 percent to reach at -$3.49. The company report on March 20, 2023 that PDD Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

A sum of 13081940 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.24M shares. Pinduoduo Inc. shares reached a high of $77.51 and dropped to a low of $72.60 until finishing in the latest session at $73.96.

The one-year PDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.72. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $106.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $66 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.77.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.56. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.33 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.69, while it was recorded at 76.97 for the last single week of trading, and 71.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinduoduo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.99. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of $123,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 66.83%.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

278 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 64,865,480 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 45,317,253 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 215,909,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,091,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,822,596 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 13,194,871 shares during the same period.