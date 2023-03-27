Paramount Global [PARA] stock Downgrade by Macquarie analyst, price target now $15

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] traded at a low on 03/24/23, posting a -2.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.23. The company report on March 24, 2023 that NICKELODEON AND SPIN MASTER CELEBRATE 10 YEARS OF PAW PATROL WITH BRAND-NEW “ALL PAWS ON DECK” PRIMETIME ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, PREMIERING MONDAY, APRIL 24, AT 7 P.M. (ET/PT).

Share it: @nickjr @ nickelodeon @PAWPatrolClick HERE for art, HERE to embed a clip and HERE for the trailer.

Nickelodeon and Spin Master are celebrating a milestone 10 years of the award-winning top-rated preschool series PAW Patrol with an all-new one-of-a-kind primetime special premiering Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). The half-hour anniversary special, “ALL PAWS ON DECK,” produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will reunite every PAW Patrol pup from the past and present, as they team up with Ryder for their biggest adventure yet. Encoring Friday, April 28, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, “ALL PAWS ON DECK,” is also available to watch on Nickelodeon channels internationally and will be available on Paramount+ in select markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10228650 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paramount Global stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

The market cap for PARA stock reached $13.65 billion, with 649.00 million shares outstanding and 584.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 10228650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $20.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $30 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on PARA stock. On October 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 40 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.79, while it was recorded at 20.58 for the last single week of trading, and 21.66 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for PARA is now 6.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Global [PARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.25. Additionally, PARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Global [PARA] managed to generate an average of $29,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $9,895 million, or 81.80% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 93,637,189, which is approximately 2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,975,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $851.65 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 3.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 422 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 50,299,585 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 52,250,814 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 386,572,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,122,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,622,500 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 8,096,049 shares during the same period.