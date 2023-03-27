Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain 27.73% so far this year. What now?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.35 during the day while it closed the day at $8.20. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Palantir Awarded Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) Renewal to Support Financial Criminal Investigations.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) renewed its partnership for the ongoing delivery of an intelligence data analysis platform to support the AUSTRAC mission of protecting Australia’s financial system from criminal abuse.

Since 2017, Palantir has partnered with AUSTRAC to optimise their use of financial data in support of criminal investigations. AUSTRAC builds resilience in the financial system and uses financial intelligence and regulation to disrupt money laundering, terrorism financing, and other serious crime.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 4.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has inclined by 26.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.26% and gained 27.73% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $17.50 billion, with 2.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.79M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 17865033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $9.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLTR stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PLTR shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 95.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 8.25 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 69.49%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,621 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,635,065, which is approximately 2.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,694,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $792.89 million in PLTR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $352.6 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 29.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 65,426,640 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 62,109,730 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 557,971,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 685,508,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,817,373 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 16,439,326 shares during the same period.