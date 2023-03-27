Ouster Inc. [OUST] Is Currently -13.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] traded at a low on 03/24/23, posting a -13.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.78. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Ouster Achieves 2022 Guidance, Reporting 22% Full Year Revenue Growth.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

$41 million in revenue with 27% gross margins in 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18440808 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ouster Inc. stands at 8.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.82%.

The market cap for OUST stock reached $343.93 million, with 181.36 million shares outstanding and 123.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, OUST reached a trading volume of 18440808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ouster Inc. [OUST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $2.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $5 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on OUST stock. On July 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OUST shares from 6 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69.

How has OUST stock performed recently?

Ouster Inc. [OUST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.77. With this latest performance, OUST shares dropped by -33.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2201, while it was recorded at 0.8552 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3207 for the last 200 days.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ouster Inc. [OUST] shares currently have an operating margin of -296.95 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Ouster Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.89.

Return on Total Capital for OUST is now -48.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ouster Inc. [OUST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.39. Additionally, OUST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ouster Inc. [OUST] managed to generate an average of -$338,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Ouster Inc. [OUST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ouster Inc. [OUST]

There are presently around $79 million, or 29.90% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,247,868, which is approximately 0.142% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,436,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.04 million in OUST stocks shares; and TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $8.78 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 10,633,705 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 13,294,748 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 77,897,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,826,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,623,819 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,230,544 shares during the same period.