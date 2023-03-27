Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Stock trading around $1.66 per share: What’s Next?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] closed the trading session at $1.66 on 03/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.63, while the highest price level was $1.825. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Opendoor Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

“2022 affirmed our conviction in what we are building – the most trusted e-commerce platform for residential real estate that will enable consumers to buy, sell, and move at the tap of a button. Customers come to Opendoor because they crave the certainty and convenience of our cash offer that they can’t get anywhere else. Even in this moment of high spreads, we are able to convert over 10% of real sellers and earn an NPS of nearly 80,” said Carrie Wheeler, CEO of Opendoor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.10 percent and weekly performance of 3.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.43M shares, OPEN reached to a volume of 24220838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on OPEN stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OPEN shares from 7 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

OPEN stock trade performance evaluation

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7826, while it was recorded at 1.6080 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0535 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $739 million, or 69.00% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,341,853, which is approximately 8.43% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 44,974,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.66 million in OPEN stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $53.84 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 136,519,506 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 123,962,999 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 184,842,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,324,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,401,366 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 42,812,889 shares during the same period.