Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Is Currently 2.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] surged by $8.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $331.83 during the day while it closed the day at $328.39. The company report on March 20, 2023 that INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE AD VERIFICATION PROGRAM GOES LIVE WITH NETFLIX.

IAS partners with Netflix to provide advertisers with essential verification metrics for the new ad-supported plan.

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today launched Viewability and Invalid Traffic verification for Netflix’s (Nasdaq:NFLX) ad-supported plan, following the partnership announcement in 2022. These solutions ensure advertising campaigns running on Netflix are delivered fraud-free and are seen by real viewers.

Netflix Inc. stock has also gained 8.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NFLX stock has inclined by 10.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.53% and gained 11.36% year-on date.

The market cap for NFLX stock reached $142.68 billion, with 445.20 million shares outstanding and 438.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 12978960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $357.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $366 to $417. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $410, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On January 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 225 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 12.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 88.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NFLX stock trade performance evaluation

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.20. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 333.02, while it was recorded at 310.72 for the last single week of trading, and 268.13 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.21.

Return on Total Capital for NFLX is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.49. Additionally, NFLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] managed to generate an average of $350,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 15.97%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $118,503 million, or 80.30% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,523,919, which is approximately 1.151% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,732,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.11 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.71 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 17.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 933 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 31,166,368 shares. Additionally, 890 investors decreased positions by around 20,623,862 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 309,070,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,860,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 336 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,368,448 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 2,736,840 shares during the same period.