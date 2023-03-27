Needham lifts Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] closed the trading session at $8.63 on 03/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.35, while the highest price level was $9.25. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Riot Announces February 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Riot Achieves New All-Time High Hash Rate Capacity in February 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 154.57 percent and weekly performance of 6.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 125.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.86M shares, RIOT reached to a volume of 26278012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $9.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

RIOT stock trade performance evaluation

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 35.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.49 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.41 and a Gross Margin at -16.39. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.61.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,042,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $524 million, or 36.10% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,215,499, which is approximately 4.988% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,407,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.45 million in RIOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $36.87 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 77.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 12,518,305 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 10,767,092 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 37,430,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,715,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,360,038 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,021,941 shares during the same period.