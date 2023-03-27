Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] is -61.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] price plunged by -3.29 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Mullen Automotive and Qiantu Motors to Launch EV Supercar Branded Mullen GT and GTRS with Program Start Commencing March 20, 2023.

Qiantu K50 Rebranded and Relaunched as Mullen GT and GTRS.

Mullen is granted a license for IP and exclusive distribution rights in North and South American markets for the Qiantu K50/DragonFLY.

A sum of 174153866 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 223.24M shares. Mullen Automotive Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1146 and dropped to a low of $0.10 until finishing in the latest session at $0.11.

MULN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.60. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -55.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.54 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2667, while it was recorded at 0.1223 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5146 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mullen Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 5.10% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,673,616, which is approximately 102.077% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,422,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 million in MULN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.71 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 2.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 37,395,985 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 10,723,320 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 61,870,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,989,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,587,969 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 9,073,289 shares during the same period.