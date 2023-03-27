Morgan Stanley [MS] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $100

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] price plunged by -2.20 percent to reach at -$1.89. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Morgan Stanley Names 10 Women and an Ally as their MAKERS 2023 Class in Celebration of 10-Year Anniversary With MAKERS Organization.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today named 11 outstanding professionals as MAKERS – an initiative dedicated to celebrating the stories of leaders who are drivers and champions of women’s achievements. As a founding corporate partner, this year marks 10 years of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s partnership with the MAKERS organization.

“Our commitment to advancing women at Morgan Stanley is longstanding. Naming our 10th class of MAKERS reflects the progress we’re making and showcases the extraordinary talent across Wealth Management. Beyond being exceptional professionals, these MAKERS actively create a culture of belonging, innovation and giving back at our Firm and in our communities.” said Andy Saperstein, Co-President and Head of Wealth Management.

A sum of 10756133 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.93M shares. Morgan Stanley shares reached a high of $84.51 and dropped to a low of $81.72 until finishing in the latest session at $83.95.

The one-year MS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.12. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $101.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on MS stock. On October 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MS shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 74.50.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -14.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.89, while it was recorded at 86.35 for the last single week of trading, and 86.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.71%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $119,272 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 120,747,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.14 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.46 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 819 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 42,946,240 shares. Additionally, 729 investors decreased positions by around 55,490,784 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 1,322,308,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,420,745,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,678,663 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,476,811 shares during the same period.