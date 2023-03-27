Market cap of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] reaches 5.30B – now what?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.48%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces CEO Retirement and Succession Plan.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Frank Del Rio.

Over the last 12 months, NCLH stock dropped by -35.46%. The one-year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.17. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.30 billion, with 421.42 million shares outstanding and 419.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.77M shares, NCLH stock reached a trading volume of 16434241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 78.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -25.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.42 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.41, while it was recorded at 12.56 for the last single week of trading, and 14.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,295 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,475,416, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,194,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.12 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $295.96 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 1.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,947,336 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 24,240,056 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 197,954,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,141,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,018,869 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,613,832 shares during the same period.