Market cap of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] reaches 2066.85B – now what?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] price surged by 1.05 percent to reach at $2.91. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Introducing Microsoft 365 Copilot: your copilot for work.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Harnessing the power of AI, Microsoft 365 Copilot turns your words into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet.

Microsoft today announced it is bringing the power of next-generation AI to its workplace productivity tools with Microsoft 365 Copilot. Currently in testing with select commercial customers, Copilot combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with business data and the Microsoft 365 apps, to unleash creativity, unlock productivity and uplevel skills.

A sum of 28138552 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.42M shares. Microsoft Corporation shares reached a high of $280.63 and dropped to a low of $275.28 until finishing in the latest session at $280.57.

The one-year MSFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.43. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $287.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MSFT shares from 300 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 7.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 50.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 256.06, while it was recorded at 275.31 for the last single week of trading, and 252.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 35.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.08. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $329,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MSFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 11.90%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,494,651 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,664,898, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 532,042,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.28 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $82.65 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 2,267 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 179,185,804 shares. Additionally, 2,220 investors decreased positions by around 135,835,937 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 5,012,173,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,327,195,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 334 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,621,088 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 11,859,424 shares during the same period.