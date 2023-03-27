Market cap of Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH] reaches 14.70M – now what?

Greenbrook TMS Inc. [NASDAQ: GBNH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 106.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 66.02%. The company report on March 24, 2023 that Greenbrook TMS Announces US$8.25 Million Equity and Debt Financings.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”) today announced that it has (i) completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$6.25 million, and (ii) entered into amendments to its credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) with Madryn Asset Management, LP and affiliates thereof (“Madryn”), whereby Madryn has agreed to extend two additional tranches of debt financing to the Company in an aggregate principal amount of US$2.0 million (the “New Loan”).

Over the last 12 months, GBNH stock dropped by -66.99%. The one-year Greenbrook TMS Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.83. The average equity rating for GBNH stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.70 million, with 27.77 million shares outstanding and 11.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.38K shares, GBNH stock reached a trading volume of 9058667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBNH shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenbrook TMS Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

GBNH Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.02. With this latest performance, GBNH shares dropped by -43.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5554, while it was recorded at 0.6620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2465 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenbrook TMS Inc. Fundamentals:

Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. [GBNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.56% of GBNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBNH stocks are: MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 700,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 52.03% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 117,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in GBNH stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $74000.0 in GBNH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Greenbrook TMS Inc. [NASDAQ:GBNH] by around 30,986 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 26,387 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 927,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 984,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBNH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,094 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 25,300 shares during the same period.