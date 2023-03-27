Market cap of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] reaches 269.08M – now what?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.404 during the day while it closed the day at $0.37. The company report on March 23, 2023 that The Countdown Begins to FF 91 Futurist Production Start.

FF kicks off a six-day countdown campaign today towards the start of production (SOP) for the FF 91 Futurist on March 29, 2023.

Company will host a SOP event for the FF 91 Futurist at its FF ieFactory California on March 29, 2023, and will concurrently stream the live SOP event online.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock has also loss -17.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FFIE stock has declined by -3.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.00% and gained 28.38% year-on date.

The market cap for FFIE stock reached $269.08 million, with 756.80 million shares outstanding and 513.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.47M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 46569463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.42. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -35.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6239, while it was recorded at 0.4517 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3061 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 12.50% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,487,985, which is approximately 77.502% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,127,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 million in FFIE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.46 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 82.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 18,898,208 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 23,255,644 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 7,365,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,519,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,405,290 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 16,549,786 shares during the same period.