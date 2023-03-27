Market Analysts see Boxed Inc. [BOXD] falling to $2. Time to buy?

Boxed Inc. [NYSE: BOXD] price plunged by -29.39 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Boxed To Provide Third Party Direct-To-Consumer Logistics for Colavita USA’s E-commerce Division.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Leading Italian foods importer to outsource inventory management, fulfillment, and transportation services from Boxed.

A sum of 39127470 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.63M shares. Boxed Inc. shares reached a high of $0.304 and dropped to a low of $0.2121 until finishing in the latest session at $0.24.

The one-year BOXD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.94. The average equity rating for BOXD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boxed Inc. [BOXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOXD shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Boxed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Boxed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxed Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

BOXD Stock Performance Analysis:

Boxed Inc. [BOXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 140.69. With this latest performance, BOXD shares dropped by -61.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.98 for Boxed Inc. [BOXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4841, while it was recorded at 0.2049 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9168 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boxed Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxed Inc. [BOXD] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.89 and a Gross Margin at +15.45. Boxed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.90.

Return on Total Capital for BOXD is now -23.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.26. Additionally, BOXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boxed Inc. [BOXD] managed to generate an average of -$268,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Boxed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Boxed Inc. [BOXD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 32.70% of BOXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXD stocks are: HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,004,614, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,777,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in BOXD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.72 million in BOXD stock with ownership of nearly 3.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Boxed Inc. [NYSE:BOXD] by around 4,105,314 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,337,975 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,936,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,380,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXD stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,041,402 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,779,910 shares during the same period.