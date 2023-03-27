Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] moved up 0.73: Why It’s Important

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] closed the trading session at $22.16 on 03/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.41, while the highest price level was $22.20. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Marathon Oil Announces 2023 Capital Budget and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Returned $3 Billion of Capital to Shareholders in 2022.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) reported full year 2022 net income of $3,612 million, or $5.26 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $3,078 million, or $4.48 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $5,428 million, or $5,410 million before changes in working capital (adjusted CFO). Free cash flow was $3,978 million, or $3,947 million before changes in working capital and including Equatorial Guinea (E.G.) distributions (adjusted FCF).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.14 percent and weekly performance of 4.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.33M shares, MRO reached to a volume of 10324173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $33.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MRO stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MRO shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MRO stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -13.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.29 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.66, while it was recorded at 22.23 for the last single week of trading, and 26.13 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.92 and a Gross Margin at +56.42. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.90.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now 21.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.29. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of $2,300,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 23.93%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,124 million, or 79.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,255,910, which is approximately -5.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,915,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.0 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -2.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 43,305,086 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 65,723,151 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 392,941,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,969,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,616,744 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 7,241,823 shares during the same period.