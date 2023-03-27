Macy’s Inc. [M] Revenue clocked in at $25.30 billion, down -17.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] slipped around -0.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.94 at the close of the session, down -1.45%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Macy’s, Inc. Appoints Naveen Chopra to Board of Directors.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Appointment Enhances Board’s Expertise Across Finance, Digital and Innovation.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced the appointment of Naveen Chopra, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Paramount Global, to its board of directors, effective April 1, 2023.

Macy’s Inc. stock is now -17.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. M Stock saw the intraday high of $17.11 and lowest of $16.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.30, which means current price is +2.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.50M shares, M reached a trading volume of 10870437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc. [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $24.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on M stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 3.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.28. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -18.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.24 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.54, while it was recorded at 17.88 for the last single week of trading, and 19.91 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.98. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -7.75%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $3,773 million, or 83.60% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,341,860, which is approximately 7.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,178,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $443.46 million in M stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $179.15 million in M stock with ownership of nearly 0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 33,051,470 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 30,533,911 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 159,165,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,750,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,521,239 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,765,062 shares during the same period.