Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] moved up 2.44: Why It’s Important

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] traded at a high on 03/24/23, posting a 2.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.79. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Xage Security selected by Kinder Morgan to Cyber-Harden Critical Infrastructure.

Xage Security teams up with one of the largest North American energy infrastructure companies to support cybersecurity resilience and digital transformation initiatives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15747366 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.31%.

The market cap for KMI stock reached $36.84 billion, with 2.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.00M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 15747366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $19 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.75, while it was recorded at 16.63 for the last single week of trading, and 17.83 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.15. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.34. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $240,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $23,853 million, or 63.00% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,397,514, which is approximately 1.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,789,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.39 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 752 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 105,110,588 shares. Additionally, 534 investors decreased positions by around 68,379,496 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 1,247,173,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,420,663,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,533,511 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,840,665 shares during the same period.