Goldman lifts Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] traded at a low on 03/24/23, posting a -6.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.39. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Luminar to Announce Quarterly Business Update.

Reiterates Strong Outlook Provided at Luminar Day.

Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced it will provide its quarterly business update and report financials for the first quarter of 2023 following the close of the market on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9390819 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Luminar Technologies Inc. stands at 7.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.89%.

The market cap for LAZR stock reached $2.51 billion, with 364.45 million shares outstanding and 235.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.14M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 9390819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $12.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. On September 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LAZR shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.70.

How has LAZR stock performed recently?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.65. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 7.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.44 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1087.04 and a Gross Margin at -152.06. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.73.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -62.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -519.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.78. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Insider trade positions for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]

There are presently around $858 million, or 56.40% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,618,862, which is approximately 9.896% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,814,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.83 million in LAZR stocks shares; and G2VP I ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $67.73 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 18,248,681 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 13,585,935 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 102,422,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,257,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,162,688 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,561,943 shares during the same period.