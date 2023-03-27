General Motors Company [GM] moved down -0.09: Why It’s Important

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] price plunged by -0.09 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Lithium Americas Receives Letter of Substantial Completion for Application to U.S. DOE ATVM Loan Program.

“We applaud the Biden Administration for their efforts to date and support to secure a domestic supply chain of critical minerals to strengthen our national security, our economy and our commitment to sustainability,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO. “We are pleased to have the support of both GM and the DOE to accelerate the energy transition while spurring job creation and economic growth in America. Over the past months, we have achieved major milestones that allow us to commence construction and begin ordering long-lead equipment at Thacker Pass, putting into motion a solid foundation for a domestic lithium supply chain for electric vehicles.”.

A sum of 11819701 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.60M shares. General Motors Company shares reached a high of $33.78 and dropped to a low of $32.985 until finishing in the latest session at $33.71.

The one-year GM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.01. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $48.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $45 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. On October 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GM shares from 56 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.34, while it was recorded at 34.04 for the last single week of trading, and 36.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.98. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $59,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

General Motors Company [GM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,610 million, or 82.80% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 125,709,882, which is approximately -2.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,305,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.72 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.64 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly 0.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 58,958,231 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 69,279,366 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 1,017,117,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,354,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,686,062 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 10,070,892 shares during the same period.