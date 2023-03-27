Energy Transfer LP [ET] moved up 0.17: Why It’s Important

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] price surged by 0.17 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Sunoco LP Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN” or the “Partnership”) on February 17, 2023, filed operational and financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Partnership’s website at www.sunocolp.com under “SEC Filings & Financial Reports,” as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Sunoco LP unitholders may also request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership’s audited financial statements, free of charge by emailing IR@SunocoLP.com or by completing the request form on the Investor Relations website.

A sum of 11405624 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.67M shares. Energy Transfer LP shares reached a high of $11.77 and dropped to a low of $11.45 until finishing in the latest session at $11.70.

The one-year ET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.15. The average equity rating for ET stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 13.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.76, while it was recorded at 11.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +10.03. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.29.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.69. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of $378,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -4.10%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,665 million, or 43.90% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 160,737,127, which is approximately -9.79% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 77,158,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $902.75 million in ET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $893.17 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 20.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 487 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 78,146,463 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 81,075,308 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 1,008,759,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,167,981,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,661,399 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,344,962 shares during the same period.