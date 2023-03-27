Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] is -71.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $0.86 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”).

On March 1, 2023, Credit Suisse announced expected coupon payments for the following ETNs:.

Credit Suisse Group AG represents 4.83 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.49 billion with the latest information. CS stock price has been found in the range of $0.8207 to $0.864.

If compared to the average trading volume of 46.11M shares, CS reached a trading volume of 63043256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for CS stock

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.15. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -71.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.16 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9104, while it was recorded at 0.9122 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2345 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

There are presently around $83 million, or 2.80% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 12,232,988, which is approximately 155.353% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 9,971,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.59 million in CS stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $8.38 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 91.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Credit Suisse Group AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 54,015,255 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 43,371,212 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 597,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,789,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,866,959 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 29,583,858 shares during the same period.