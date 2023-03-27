Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Is Currently 2.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.11%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Coterra Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results, Provides 2023 Outlook and Updates Shareholder Return Strategy.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial and operating results. On October 1, 2021, Coterra announced that the merger involving the Company, which was formerly named Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot”), and Cimarex Energy Co. (“Cimarex”) was completed (the “Merger”). Fourth-quarter 2021 results discussed within this release represent Coterra. Full-year 2021 results include nine months of legacy Cabot results from January 1 to September 30, plus three months of Coterra beginning October 1, unless noted otherwise.

Thomas E. Jorden, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Coterra delivered a strong 2022. Outstanding execution led to value creation, outsized shareholder returns and further improvement of our industry-leading balance sheet. Combining our track record of execution with our deep inventory of high-quality assets, Coterra is positioned to succeed through commodity cycles.”.

Over the last 12 months, CTRA stock dropped by -3.36%. The one-year Coterra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.26. The average equity rating for CTRA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.75 billion, with 781.00 million shares outstanding and 760.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, CTRA stock reached a trading volume of 11466733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $30.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $41, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on CTRA stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CTRA shares from 30 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.99 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.68, while it was recorded at 23.60 for the last single week of trading, and 27.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coterra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.35 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.73.

Return on Total Capital for CTRA is now 37.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.51. Additionally, CTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] managed to generate an average of $4,143,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,031 million, or 97.40% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,971,069, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 81,311,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.65 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 4.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 46,929,677 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 79,880,980 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 592,408,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,218,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,446,546 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 16,643,725 shares during the same period.