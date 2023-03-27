Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Revenue clocked in at $121.43 billion, up 2.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $36.13 during the day while it closed the day at $35.92. The company report on March 24, 2023 that Universal Filmed Entertainment Group To Launch GreenerLight Program.

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) announced it has launched the GreenerLight Program, an initiative focused on embedding sustainability across the entire filmmaking process through development, production and distribution. The initiative was announced by Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer.

“Through the Sustainable Production Program, we have been working for more than a decade to reduce environmental impact on our sets. UFEG is now expanding its commitment to sustainability starting as early as the development phase,” said Cramer. “Across the filmmaking process, we will apply an inclusive strategy to increasing our sustainability efforts and continuing to do better on all fronts.”.

Comcast Corporation stock has also loss -0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMCSA stock has inclined by 2.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.63% and gained 2.72% year-on date.

The market cap for CMCSA stock reached $151.65 billion, with 4.28 billion shares outstanding and 4.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.67M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 20370273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $43.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $30 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $36, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CMCSA stock. On August 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 60 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CMCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.98, while it was recorded at 36.30 for the last single week of trading, and 36.37 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 6.60%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $128,152 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,183,025, which is approximately -0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.74% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 327,375,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.76 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.29 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,064 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 147,253,517 shares. Additionally, 1,107 investors decreased positions by around 215,775,193 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 3,204,663,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,567,692,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 263 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,597,057 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 40,121,119 shares during the same period.