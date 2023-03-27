Citigroup lifts Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.62%. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Inspiring Conversations: Truist Foundation and Miami Bayside Foundation Connect on Removing Barriers for BIPOC-Owned Small Businesses.

During its Inspiring Conversations audio series, Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell sits down with various partners of the foundation so they can share the amazing work their organizations are doing to make a difference in their respective communities.

In the second installment of Inspiring Conversations, Lynette hosts an insightful discussion with Alan Alvarez, director of Educational Programs for the Miami Bayside Foundation. This woman-led community development financial institution (CDFI) uplifts historically disadvantaged business owners with a program that teaches them how to use social media and modern technology tools to build their businesses. The work became increasingly important as BIPOC-owned small businesses were disproportionately impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the last 12 months, TFC stock dropped by -43.47%. The one-year Truist Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.57. The average equity rating for TFC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.26 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.38M shares, TFC stock reached a trading volume of 18645113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $51.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $45, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.96.

TFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.62. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -29.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.28 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.41, while it was recorded at 32.51 for the last single week of trading, and 45.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Truist Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.65. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $118,453 per employee.

TFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,551 million, or 75.30% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,319,147, which is approximately 1.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,390,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in TFC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.01 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 1.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 752 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 62,716,357 shares. Additionally, 663 investors decreased positions by around 54,677,290 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 872,299,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 989,693,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,065,236 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,608,943 shares during the same period.