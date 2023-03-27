Citigroup Inc. [C] Revenue clocked in at $74.41 billion, down -4.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.78% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.58%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Citi Raises Base Rate.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Citibank, N.A. said today it has raised its base lending rate to 8.00% from 7.75%, effective tomorrow, Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, C stock dropped by -23.50%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.13. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $84.57 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.02M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 25410326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 525.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 5.47.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.65, while it was recorded at 43.89 for the last single week of trading, and 47.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -9.15%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60,591 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,689,164, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,473,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.05 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.71 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 711 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 105,237,069 shares. Additionally, 904 investors decreased positions by around 96,532,070 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 1,203,717,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,405,486,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,634,980 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 18,580,783 shares during the same period.