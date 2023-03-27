Canoo Inc. [GOEV] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $4

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] price surged by 4.56 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Canoo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.

A sum of 12262737 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.46M shares. Canoo Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5954 and dropped to a low of $0.55 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

The one-year GOEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.76. The average equity rating for GOEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

GOEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -25.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9188, while it was recorded at 0.6139 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9056 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canoo Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GOEV is now -94.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canoo Inc. [GOEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.25. Additionally, GOEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canoo Inc. [GOEV] managed to generate an average of -$430,768 per employee.Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 29.90% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,964,694, which is approximately 36.878% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,571,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.38 million in GOEV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.34 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 46.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canoo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 18,667,207 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 8,076,083 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 35,615,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,358,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,568,197 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,417,680 shares during the same period.