C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain 125.83% so far this year. What now?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] gained 1.53% or 0.38 points to close at $25.27 with a heavy trading volume of 21735661 shares. The company report on March 7, 2023 that General (Ret.) John E. Hyten Appointed Special Advisor to C3 AI CEO.

Gen. Hyten will consult on establishing C3 AI’s leadership in the defense and intelligence sectors.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, today announced that General (Ret.) John E. Hyten has been appointed as Special Advisor to C3 AI CEO, Thomas M. Siebel. General Hyten initially joined the C3 AI advisory board in June 2022 after retiring from 40 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, most recently serving as the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It opened the trading session at $25.55, the shares rose to $26.77 and dropped to $24.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AI points out that the company has recorded 92.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -148.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.50M shares, AI reached to a volume of 21735661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.99.

Trading performance analysis for AI stock

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.88. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.08, while it was recorded at 23.56 for the last single week of trading, and 16.78 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $1,134 million, or 44.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,138,390, which is approximately 1.064% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,650,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.6 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $137.68 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -4.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 5,101,657 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 6,632,126 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 33,122,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,856,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,869,782 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,222,999 shares during the same period.