Barclays slashes price target on SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] – find out why.

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] price surged by 2.71 percent to reach at $0.54. The company report on March 20, 2023 that SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common Stock and Preferred Stock Dividends.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The board of directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend on the company’s Series I Preferred Stock for the period January 15, 2023 through April 14, 2023 of $0.40625 per share, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

A sum of 9212448 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.32M shares. SL Green Realty Corp. shares reached a high of $20.64 and dropped to a low of $19.0601 until finishing in the latest session at $20.50.

The one-year SLG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.45. The average equity rating for SLG stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $35.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for SL Green Realty Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on SLG stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLG shares from 35 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

SLG Stock Performance Analysis:

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.03. With this latest performance, SLG shares dropped by -43.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.41 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.71, while it was recorded at 22.10 for the last single week of trading, and 40.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SL Green Realty Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.12 and a Gross Margin at +33.41. SL Green Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.87.

Return on Total Capital for SLG is now 1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.84. Additionally, SLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] managed to generate an average of -$64,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

SLG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,100 million, or 85.80% of SLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,257,395, which is approximately 7.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,442,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.56 million in SLG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $76.84 million in SLG stock with ownership of nearly 1.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SL Green Realty Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG] by around 7,419,835 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 7,457,792 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 38,803,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,681,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,471,071 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,615,540 shares during the same period.