Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Is Currently 0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] traded at a high on 03/24/23, posting a 0.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.14. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Bank of America Announces Redemption of CAD1,000,000,000 3.301% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes due April 2024.

Bank of America Corporation announced today that it will redeem on April 24, 2023 all CAD1,000,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 3.301% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due April 2024 (CUSIP No. 060505FJ8, ISIN: CA060505FJ83) (the “Notes”), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of April 24, 2023. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made in accordance with the applicable procedures of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee and BNY Trust Company of Canada is the paying agent for the Notes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 96601921 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bank of America Corporation stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.39%.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $215.74 billion, with 8.09 billion shares outstanding and 7.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.36M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 96601921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $39.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $35 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BAC shares from 36 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.90.

How has BAC stock performed recently?

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -20.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.53 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.32, while it was recorded at 27.62 for the last single week of trading, and 33.67 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 3.36%.

Insider trade positions for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $153,947 million, or 71.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 607,703,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.49 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.81 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,354 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 242,438,763 shares. Additionally, 1,219 investors decreased positions by around 184,765,503 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 5,245,139,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,672,344,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 267 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,626,179 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 10,214,021 shares during the same period.