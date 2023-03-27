AT&T Inc. [T] Revenue clocked in at $120.74 billion, up 1.09% YTD: What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] jumped around 0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.61 at the close of the session, up 0.81%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that AT&T Expands 5G and Fiber to Connect Rural, Urban and Tribal Communities Nationwide.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nationwide Coverage Surpasses 2.91 Million Square Miles; Tribal Land Coverage Increases by 40% in Last 2 Years.

AT&T Inc. stock is now 1.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. T Stock saw the intraday high of $18.66 and lowest of $18.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.53, which means current price is +3.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.63M shares, T reached a trading volume of 32052403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T Inc. [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $21.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 51.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.11, while it was recorded at 18.50 for the last single week of trading, and 18.53 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.34 and a Gross Margin at +42.96. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.91.

Return on Total Capital for T is now 7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AT&T Inc. [T] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.28. Additionally, T Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AT&T Inc. [T] managed to generate an average of -$51,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for AT&T Inc. [T]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 0.76%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $72,661 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 606,925,483, which is approximately 1.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 521,142,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.7 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.32 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 1.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,277 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 260,316,158 shares. Additionally, 1,157 investors decreased positions by around 147,211,439 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 3,496,860,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,904,388,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 267 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,137,861 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 27,946,570 shares during the same period.