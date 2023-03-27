Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] moved down -2.32: Why It’s Important

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] traded at a low on 03/24/23, posting a -2.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $97.95. The company report on March 14, 2023 that AMD Brings World-Class Performance of 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors to Embedded Networking, Security, Storage and Industrial Systems.

New energy-efficient EPYC Embedded 9004 Series combines embedded system-optimized features, enhanced security and scalability up to 96 cores —.

Siemens and Advantech are initial customers deploying solutions based on EPYC Embedded 9004 Series —.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 64258929 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at 4.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.47%.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $161.59 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.43M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 64258929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $95.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $88, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 51.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 22.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.56 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.06, while it was recorded at 97.71 for the last single week of trading, and 77.76 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $52,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 10.12%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $108,485 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,198,548, which is approximately 1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,838,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.84 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.26 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 832 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 102,332,011 shares. Additionally, 865 investors decreased positions by around 99,639,432 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 905,578,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,107,550,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,390,280 shares, while 191 institutional investors sold positions of 10,340,930 shares during the same period.