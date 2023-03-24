why Intuit Inc. [INTU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $481.60

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] price surged by 4.41 percent to reach at $18.28. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Projectworks teams up as QuickBooks Solution Provider for US professional services.

Projectworks – The cloud based Professional Services Automation platform, has joined the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp.

By aligning with QuickBooks Online, New Zealand founded Projectworks is expanding its already strong presence in APAC and the UK, into the US market. Projectworks is purpose built for the Professional Services industry, with its core customer base comprising of software development houses, engineering firms, and management consultancies. The estimated total addressable market in the US is over six million businesses.

A sum of 2737916 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. Intuit Inc. shares reached a high of $434.97 and dropped to a low of $415.58 until finishing in the latest session at $432.49.

The one-year INTU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.2. The average equity rating for INTU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuit Inc. [INTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $481.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $500, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on INTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 13.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 37.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

INTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, INTU shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 410.56, while it was recorded at 418.85 for the last single week of trading, and 410.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuit Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.82. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.23.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.86. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $119,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

INTU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 14.88%.

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102,255 million, or 87.00% of INTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,934,429, which is approximately 1.219% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,572,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.19 billion in INTU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.21 billion in INTU stock with ownership of nearly 0.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 736 institutional holders increased their position in Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU] by around 14,856,013 shares. Additionally, 725 investors decreased positions by around 15,600,262 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 205,977,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,433,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTU stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,623,259 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 6,787,649 shares during the same period.