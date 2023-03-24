why Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.95

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] price plunged by -2.89 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Hims & Hers Certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’.

Results from a new survey of Hims & Hers’ employees has certified the company as a ‘great place to work’ for 2023.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, has been certified as a great place to work this month by the independent analyst Great Place to Work® for the year 2023.

A sum of 2911001 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares reached a high of $9.83 and dropped to a low of $9.40 until finishing in the latest session at $9.41.

The one-year HIMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.26. The average equity rating for HIMS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8.50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on HIMS stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HIMS shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

HIMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.92, while it was recorded at 9.71 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hims & Hers Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.00 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -20.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, HIMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$100,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,171 million, or 58.20% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,320,410, which is approximately 1.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,396,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.83 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, currently with $96.07 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 0.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 13,487,960 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,768,941 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 104,219,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,476,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,007,910 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,424,466 shares during the same period.