why Generation Bio Co. [GBIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Generation Bio Co. [NASDAQ: GBIO] closed the trading session at $5.00 on 03/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.15, while the highest price level was $5.23. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Moderna and Generation Bio Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Non-Viral Genetic Medicines.

Collaboration will extend the applications of each company’s platform through discovery and development of novel lipid nanoparticles using Generation Bio’s proprietary stealth cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) delivery system.

Moderna has acquired an option to license Generation Bio’s ctLNP and closed-ended DNA (ceDNA) technology for two immune cell programs and two liver programs, with an additional option for a third immune cell or liver program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.23 percent and weekly performance of 36.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 226.89K shares, GBIO reached to a volume of 13861323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Generation Bio Co. [GBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBIO shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Generation Bio Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Generation Bio Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on GBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generation Bio Co. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79.

GBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Generation Bio Co. [GBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.61. With this latest performance, GBIO shares gained by 13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for Generation Bio Co. [GBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

Generation Bio Co. [GBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GBIO is now -32.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generation Bio Co. [GBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.92. Additionally, GBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generation Bio Co. [GBIO] managed to generate an average of -$910,927 per employee.Generation Bio Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

Generation Bio Co. [GBIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $286 million, or 97.80% of GBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBIO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,913,331, which is approximately 0.696% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 8,278,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.39 million in GBIO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $36.3 million in GBIO stock with ownership of nearly -1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generation Bio Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Generation Bio Co. [NASDAQ:GBIO] by around 1,952,801 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,494,951 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 52,712,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,160,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBIO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 766,678 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 400,664 shares during the same period.