why Embraer S.A. [ERJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.34

Embraer S.A. [NYSE: ERJ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.31%. The company report on March 10, 2023 that EMBRAER (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) RELEASES ITS 4th QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RESULTS.

Over the last 12 months, ERJ stock rose by 23.52%. The one-year Embraer S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.17. The average equity rating for ERJ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.88 billion, with 183.66 million shares outstanding and 175.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, ERJ stock reached a trading volume of 3302698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Embraer S.A. [ERJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $19.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ERJ stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ERJ shares from 16 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERJ in the course of the last twelve months was 4.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ERJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, ERJ shares gained by 23.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.62 for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.25, while it was recorded at 15.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Embraer S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Embraer S.A. [ERJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. Embraer S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07.

Return on Total Capital for ERJ is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.52. Additionally, ERJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] managed to generate an average of -$50,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Embraer S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ERJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. go to 17.00%.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,080 million, or 38.90% of ERJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 15,719,281, which is approximately -17.421% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 3,878,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.89 million in ERJ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $59.65 million in ERJ stock with ownership of nearly -0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embraer S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Embraer S.A. [NYSE:ERJ] by around 11,481,122 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 10,933,484 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 47,550,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,965,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERJ stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,316,377 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,280,644 shares during the same period.