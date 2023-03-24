why East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.36

East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: EWBC] loss -2.72% on the last trading session, reaching $53.63 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2023 that East West Bank Announces Sponsorship of World’s No. 1 Women’s Amateur Golfer and 2022 NCAA Championship Winner Rose Zhang.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

East West Bank continues legacy of investing in and uplifting elite Asian American athletes.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Asia, today announced its NIL sponsorship of the #1 ranked women’s amateur golfer Rose Zhang. This sponsorship marks the latest in the bank’s history of supporting Asian American athletes, which previously included work with notable sports celebrities such as elite Olympian Michelle Kwan.

East West Bancorp Inc. represents 140.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.08 billion with the latest information. EWBC stock price has been found in the range of $52.48 to $56.625.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, EWBC reached a trading volume of 2538940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EWBC shares is $82.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EWBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for East West Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for East West Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on EWBC stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EWBC shares from 80 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for East West Bancorp Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for EWBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.28.

Trading performance analysis for EWBC stock

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.15. With this latest performance, EWBC shares dropped by -29.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EWBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.14 for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.85, while it was recorded at 55.70 for the last single week of trading, and 69.70 for the last 200 days.

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.78. East West Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.78.

Return on Total Capital for EWBC is now 21.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.43. Additionally, EWBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] managed to generate an average of $357,554 per employee.

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EWBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for East West Bancorp Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]

There are presently around $6,802 million, or 91.10% of EWBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EWBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,665,380, which is approximately 4.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,021,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $698.34 million in EWBC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $654.0 million in EWBC stock with ownership of nearly 0.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in East West Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:EWBC] by around 9,750,190 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 9,706,325 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 107,383,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,839,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EWBC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,109,330 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,084,317 shares during the same period.