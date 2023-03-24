Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] price surged by 5.75 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Total revenue of $2.5B increased 63% versus 2021, resulting in $136M of positive cash flow from operations and $25M of free cash flow for the full year.

Full year box office results outpaced industry recovery by approximately 500 basis points versus 2019.

A sum of 4464260 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.26M shares. Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $13.89 and dropped to a low of $12.605 until finishing in the latest session at $13.24.

The one-year CNK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.66. The average equity rating for CNK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $14.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on CNK stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 23 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 64.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.30, while it was recorded at 12.78 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinemark Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now 1.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,427.40. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,205.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of -$14,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CNK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,635 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,685,701, which is approximately 3.545% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,145,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.04 million in CNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $166.81 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 1.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 18,884,264 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 17,209,512 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 87,388,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,482,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,538,382 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,847,067 shares during the same period.