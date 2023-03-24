Wall Street Analyst Resumed UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. What else is Wall St. saying

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.45%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that United Health Foundation Awards $2 Million Grant to Rainbow Health To Increase Access to Mental Health Care for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC Youth.

Three-year commitment supports behavioral health and well-being of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC youth in the Twin Cities.

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), today announced a three-year, $2 million grant partnership to address disparities related to suicide, depression and anxiety among LGBTQ+ and BIPOC youth and young adults ages 14-25 in Minnesota.

Over the last 12 months, UNH stock dropped by -7.01%. The one-year UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.39. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $440.71 billion, with 934.00 million shares outstanding and 929.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, UNH stock reached a trading volume of 3271174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $597.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $575, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 9.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 25.31.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 482.01, while it was recorded at 474.40 for the last single week of trading, and 511.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.30. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $50,300 per employee.

UNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 13.89%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $388,691 million, or 89.70% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,052,380, which is approximately 1.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,418,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.97 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.75 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -3.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,585 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 32,101,797 shares. Additionally, 1,363 investors decreased positions by around 27,192,787 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 767,865,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,160,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 289 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,401,003 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 967,887 shares during the same period.