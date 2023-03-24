Wall Street Analyst Resumed The Macerich Company [MAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] traded at a low on 03/23/23, posting a -3.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.10. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Macerich to Bring Din Tai Fung, ‘World’s Greatest Dumplings’ to Santa Monica Place.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced that Din Tai Fung – often described as the “world’s greatest dumplings” – is coming to Santa Monica Place.

Din Tai Fung will take a prime, 10,615-square-foot, indoor/outdoor location with ocean views on the third level of the property, across from the newly announced ARTE MUSEUM.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2581299 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Macerich Company stands at 5.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.21%.

The market cap for MAC stock reached $2.02 billion, with 215.18 million shares outstanding and 206.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 2581299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Macerich Company [MAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $12.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $14, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on MAC stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAC shares from 13 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.26.

How has MAC stock performed recently?

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28. With this latest performance, MAC shares dropped by -25.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.34 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.15, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

Insider trade positions for The Macerich Company [MAC]

There are presently around $1,620 million, or 83.60% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,248,130, which is approximately 4.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,685,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.24 million in MAC stocks shares; and SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $192.56 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 16.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 17,692,167 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 17,017,297 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 143,267,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,977,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,211,762 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,584,959 shares during the same period.