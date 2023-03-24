Wall Street Analyst Initiated Express Inc. [EXPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] closed the trading session at $0.85 on 03/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.84, while the highest price level was $0.8773. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Express, Inc. Announces Retirement of President & COO Matthew Moellering.

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced the retirement of the Company’s President & Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Moellering, effective May 5, 2023.

The Company has retained executive search and leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart to conduct an external search for Mr. Moellering’s replacement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.67 percent and weekly performance of -5.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, EXPR reached to a volume of 2519800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

EXPR stock trade performance evaluation

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -22.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.74 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0459, while it was recorded at 0.8442 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4037 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXPR is now 0.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65,927.37. Additionally, EXPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50,037.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Express Inc. [EXPR] managed to generate an average of -$1,444 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 49.30% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,034,393, which is approximately 2.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,553,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 million in EXPR stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $1.59 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 2,725,126 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 11,662,614 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 9,627,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,014,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,305,876 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 7,424,397 shares during the same period.